Drishyam helmer Jeethu Joseph announces Hindi thriller-drama; teams up with Junglee Pictures for the film

Junglee Pictures, known for its widely acclaimed films across genres such as Badhaai Do, Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Ho, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, announces its next thriller-drama, to be helmed by the immensely talented director, Jeethu Joseph, in collaboration with Cloud 9 Pictures. The film based on true events, is sure to inspire the audience and resonate with the deep sense of pride within every Indian, as it showcases a heroic story of courage and unity, where both the government and the citizens spare no effort to protect and save one of their own.

Jeethu Joseph, known for his ingenious storytelling, has demonstrated his prowess as the creator, writer, and director of the original Malayalam blockbuster "Drishyam" franchise. Following the unprecedented success of ‘Drishyam 2,’ he is all set for his next venture in Hindi cinema with this thriller-drama. The film's narrative revolves around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.

Commenting on the collaboration, Director Jeethu Joseph adds, "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances that the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration shares, "We are so thrilled that Meenu brought such an incredible story to us. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.”

Meenu Arora, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, shares her enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures and Jeethu to bring this incredible story to screen. Jairaj Padmanabhan's screenplay beautifully aligns with our collective goal of creating cinema that captivates and profoundly connects, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. While we were already confident in the strength of our story, Jeethu's immediate validation raised our confidence to new heights. When I reached out to Junglee Pictures and told them about the film and the director’s vision of the film, they enthusiastically supported it. I am looking forward to working with Raedita, Mamta, and the entire powerhouse team at Junglee Pictures for bringing our film’s vision to fruition.”

Stay tuned to know more about this yet-to-be-titled thriller-drama produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Cloud 9 Pictures and helmed by Jeethu Joseph. Celebrating their recent success with films like Badhaai Do and Doctor G last year, Junglee Pictures has an exciting slate of films from various genres starting with, ‘Ulajh’, ‘Dosa King’, and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

