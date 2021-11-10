Drive away your midweek blues with Alia Bhatt’s inspirational message

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. She has a special highlight, titled ‘The Good Word’, wherein the actor uses her Instagram profile to share motivational and positive quotes online among her fans. On Tuesday, November 9, the Brahmastra star once again took to social media and her latest message is all about staying optimistic.

This week, Alia found her solace in Wayne Dyer quote that reads, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” The beautiful message motivates one to change their perspective of looking at life. It indicates if intentions are positive and positive and when one begins to look only for the good, then their life transforms into an amazing adventure that it’s designed to be. The quote also explains how everything in life is indirectly related to one’s interpretation of things, it preaches that people create their own reality with their thoughts.

Take a look at the post below:

In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours have taken social media by storm. As per media reports, the couple is eyeing to tie the knot in the month of January next year. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Well, we will just have to wait for Alia and Ranbir to confirm the news.

Speaking of her professional front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be a part of big-budgeted movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa are a few other projects that Alia has been roped in for. In addition to this, rumours of her being a part of a Hollywood movie has also surfaced online.

ALSO READ| PICS: Alia Bhatt dons an all white salwar suit for her airport look; Ranbir Kapoor spotted at clinic