Drive away your midweek blues with butter just like Kareena Kapoor Khan; See yummy PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to ending her quarantine period after testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. However, do you know that the star is adding a magical item to her food that is driving away her midweek blues. Can you guess what food item is that? On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a peek of her delicious dinner.

Apart from healthy greens, the Jab We Met star was seen devouring a whole spoon of delicious butter. While sharing the yummy picture of her plate, Kareena Kapoor added that she cannot stop eating butter. She wrote, “I can’t stop eating Makhannnn” before completing her caption with a couple of heart-eyed emoticons. It appears that she’s been spending her alone time with the company of smooth and delicious butter.

Take a look at it here:

Ever since the actress has isolated herself, Kareena has been quite active on social media. She often takes to Instagram to share her health updates and candidly speak about her quarantine journey. From missing her adorable sons to giving a glimpse of her hubby Saif’s social distancing love, in the recent past her social media updates have created quite a buzz online. Earlier today, the star appeared to be excited as her isolation time is coming to an end. The actress wrote, “I’m still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not… anyway, day 12… two days to go… stay safe all”.

As soon as the star contracted the contagious virus, she took to Instagram to share, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.” After her, even BFF Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya also tested positive for COVID.

ALSO READ| COVID 19 positive Kareena Kapoor looks forward to ending her isolation period; Urges everyone to stay safe