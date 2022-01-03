Drive away your Monday blues with THIS inspiring message by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one star who always makes headlines for sharing inspiring messages and quotes via social media. Time and again, Samantha motivates her Instagram family to be strong while facing all the difficulties life throws at them. Going by the same, on January 3, the South diva while travelling penned down a beautiful message that can surely drive away your Monday blues.

It appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu boarded an airplane recently to travel for her professional commitments. Looking at the sky from her window seat, the actor seemingly recollected all the memories of strong people she has come across in her life. While thinking of the same, Samantha wrote, “I’ve never met a strong person with an easy past” to accentuate the beautiful photo clicked by her.

This comes just days after Samantha shared an empowering message while taking a dig at those who label women as ‘bossy’. Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, that hits back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, the viral quote concludes as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way".

It is sure Samantha wants women to continue their grind by brushing past all the negative connotations and comments thrown at them. In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda.

