Drones flying over Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding will be shot down: Reports

Finally, the news we have all been waiting for is here. It has been confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry next week at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. Though there has been no official confirmation from the wedding couple, nor the district administration till now, the district administration issued an order on Thursday summoning a meeting for 10.15 a.m. on Friday. The meeting will aim to review law and order preparations and crowd control measures in the backdrop of Vicky and Katrina's hyped-up wedding.

The conference will be convened by the District Collector and graced by the superintendent of police, forest rangers, representatives from the hotel, and other officials, according to an order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi. Sadly, it appears that fans will not be able to get any sneak-peak of Vicky- Katrina's lavish wedding, as there has been another update following the SOPs they have established for their guests, according to India Today. According to the latest information, any drones discovered near the property where Vicky and Katrina are marrying would be shot down. This is to ensure that no videos and photos are shared on social media.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have asked their guests to sign a no-photo NDA agreement, according to an India Today's source. In fact, even drones discovered hovering close to the wedding venue will be shot down to maintain maximum secrecy. This precaution has also been implemented to ensure that no images, films of the investigation are leaked online.

