Drug Case: Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21 to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau

Yesterday, Arjun Rampal was summoned by NCB again for questioning on December 16. As per the latest update, Arjun has sought time till December 21 from NCB to appear before them.

As per the latest news coming from the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) drug case probe, actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21, 2020, to appear before them for questioning the case. He was asked to appear before the anti-drug agency on December 16, 2020, i.e today. The actor had come under the scanner of NCB when his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the agency from his apartment after reported seizures. Arjun was sent a summon to appear before the agency on December 16.

However, as per ANI, Arjun has asked for time from NCB to appear before them. As per the tweet, "Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) NCB had summoned the actor today in a drug-related case probe." The actor's residence also was raided a little over a month ago by the officials of the NCB and later, both he and his girlfriend, Gabriella were quizzed by the anti-drug agency officers. NCB had been investigating several Bollywood stars after certain drug peddlers in the city were nabbed.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) NCB had summoned the actor today in a drug-related case probe — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

It was after the drug angle was uncovered in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case that the NCB began their investigation in the city against certain Bollywood stars. Stars like , , Sara Ali Khan and more were questioned after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency. As per a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, the seized mobile phones of Deepika, Sara, Shraddha, Arjun Rampal had been reportedly sent to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar. The report stated that the DFS experts would begin extracting data from the seized gadgets. It was after NCB's involvement that Rhea, Showik Chakraborty were arrested in the drug-related case. The two are now out on bail.

Also Read|Arjun Rampal summoned once more by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug case, instructed to appear tomorrow

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×