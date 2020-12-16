Drug case: Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos gets bail

Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother, Agisilaos Demetriades has been granted bail by NDPS court with a surety of Rs 50,000.

A special NDPS court in Mumbai granted bail to Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, and two others in an alleged drug-related case on Tuesday. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry and has arrested a few so far. Now, according to the PTI report, Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos has been granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000. He has also been asked to submit his passport and to not leave the city without the NCB's knowledge.

Gabriella was summoned twice by the investigating agency. Today, Arjun Rampal was asked to appear before the NCB team for the second time. However, to appear before the agency team, the actor has asked for time till December 21. In October, Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested after the NCB team raided a resort in Lonavala where he was celebrating his birthday. The team allegedly found 0.8 grams of a sticky brown substance from there. However, he was granted bail by Special Judge GB Gurao in October, but he remained in jail because the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter.

Kushal Mor, the lawyer of Agisilaos Demetriades, told the court that there was no new evidence to support the allegations against him and no person could be vexed twice for the same cause.

A former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was also arrested on September 26 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was also given bail. The special NDPS court has also given bail to Nigerian Uka Emeka.

Credits :PTI

