Drug Case: Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody by Mumbai court

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at actor Armaan Kohli's house on Saturday afternoon, and recovered a small quantity of banned drugs. Following this, he was interrogated and put under arrest by the agency. On Sunday afternoon, the former Bigg Boss contestant was produced in a special holiday court and has been sent to one-day NCB custody.

The raid was led by Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director in NCB, as a part of the agency’s ‘Rolling Thunder Operation’ which aims to put an end to drug trafficking and bust the network of drug peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai. Wankhede told Bombay Times, “I cannot give a long input right now but in the past three days, NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which we have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs and arrested nine of them so far. After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places. Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest. We are producing him in court today.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kohli was questioned and arrested under contravention of small quantity of drugs, financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, punishment for attempts to commit offences and for abetment, and criminal conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officer Wankhede has revealed that as a part of the Rolling Thunder drive, NCB has carried out 15 raids and arrested 8 people in the last 2 days including TV actor Gaurav Dixit, and two Nigerian nationals. Contrabands such as MD, charas, MDMA, and Ecstasy tables were recovered during these raids.

ALSO READ: NCB denies giving clean chit to Arjun Rampal in drugs case; Agency finds discrepancies in statements

ALSO READ: Drugs Case: Ajaz Khan's bail plea rejected; TV actor Gaurav Dixit joins him in jail