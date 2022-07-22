Drug Consumption Case: Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru police; Reports

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother had made it to the headlines last month after Siddhanth Kapoor’s name had come ahead in a drug consumption case. The news of his arrest had sent a shockwave across fans but Shakti Kapoor’s son had also gotten bail after 1 day. Now he is back in the headlines after Bengaluru’s Ulsoor police have summoned him in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs.

According to reports in Times Of India, Police had summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night when there was a party and when he was caught with four others. Reportedly, Kapoor told police that he had been given a drink by one person and a cigarette by another and was unaware of how drugs ended up in his system. About 35 people present at the party were subjected to blood tests, and five of them, including Siddhanth, tested positive.

The reports further state that the Ulsoor cops have asked Siddhanth Kapoor to be present before the investigating officer within a week to view CCTV footage seized by them during the raid to verify who handed the actor the drink and the cigarette while he was DJing. Reports added that police also wanted clarification from Kapoor on some data retrieved from his mobile phone, which was also seized. Ulsoor Police served a notice to Siddhanth on Tuesday and asked him to appear before them within 7 days.

For the unversed, the actor was granted bail in the case a day after his arrest and gave a statement after his release praising Bengaluru Police for the work they have been doing.

