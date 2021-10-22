Drugs Case: Ananya Panday denies supplying drugs to Aryan Khan; Reports

Ananya Panday is currently under the NCB scanner after they recovered a chat conversation between the actress and Aryan Khan. She is being questioned over the same. Earlier, on Thursday, she was summoned by the officials at her residence to appear before the officials. She had appeared then also and today as well, Ananya was asked to appear. The actress is still at the NCB office. Meanwhile, fresh reports claim that the actress has denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

As reported by The Times of India, during the questioning, Ananya denied the supply-related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs. Reportedly, the summon was issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile. News agency ANI report claimed that the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers.

Earlier, India Today reported that NCB had shown her chat in which Ananya and Aryan were discussing about 'arranging ganja'. In the discussion, Aryan had asked her, “If there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.” And on this, the actress had replied saying, “I will arrange”. But when NCB officials asked her, she said, “I was joking”. The report further claims that no evidence has been found that claims Ananya had ever arranged any drugs for Aryan.