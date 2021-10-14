Drugs Case: Aryan Khan and other accused kept in separate barracks in jail: Reports
According to a report published in India Today, the jail sources stated that Aryan has been quite disturbed, uncomfortable, and tense during his stay in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. The source also asserted that all the accused are kept in different barracks. Meanwhile, as the court has reserved the order on Aryan’s bail plea, it is reported that the star kid will be staying in jail for another six days before a decision is taken on his bail application.
Speaking about the hearing on Aryan’s bail plea, NCB had told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’. However, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai called NCB’s allegation of him being a part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring absurd. He also argued that nothing suspicious was recovered from Aryan.