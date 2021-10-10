Drugs Case: Imtiaz Khatri summoned again, NCB conducts 6 hour operation after speaking to Aryan Khan's driver

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines ever since a Goa-bound cruise was busted. The star kid is currently in 14-day judicial custody. NCB had arrested as many as 19 people in the course of one week since October 2 when the raid was conducted. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s driver had been summoned by the NCB for interrogation and the latest buzz is that film producer Imtiaz Khatri, whose office and residence was raided by the NCB on Saturday, has been summoned by them again today.

According to reports in Times Of India, a source close to the investigation said, “We have called him today and also have got details about the case from Aryan Khan’s driver”. For the unversed, Imtiaz’s name had cropped up during the Sushant Singh Rajput case as well. This time, his name came out after one of the accused Achint Kumar mentioned his name during the interrogation. Achint and Shreyas Nair’s names were mentioned by Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant during their statements to the NCB.

The source further revealed that the NCB is following this case with an aggressive mindset and has been booking new cases every day. In fact, they also conducted a six-hour operation on Saturday night related to the drug case. This was after Shah Rukh Khan's driver was interrogated on Saturday. The driver had reached the NCB's office in South Mumbai on Saturday evening.

