Drugs case: NCB SIT to probe Aryan Khan, Armaan Kohli and Sameer Khan cases; To drop 3 cases

The high profile drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan continues to create ripples in the industry. While the star kid has been out on bail at present, the case continues to be investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In fact, an SIT was formed post an uproar over allegations of a payoff to an NCB official and it was reported that the team will be investigating six cases including Aryan Khan’s drugs case. However, as per a recent update, the SIT will now focus on just three cases at the moment.