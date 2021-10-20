Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to move Bombay High Court for bail tomorrow; Report

Aryan Khan’s drug case has taken a new shocking turn today as Mumbai’s session court that had reserved its orders till October 20 rejected the bail plea today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son will continue to remain in judicial custody. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2, after a Goa bound cruise ship was busted. Aryan has been struggling to get bail ever since in this drug case but has not succeeded and now the latest reports suggest that Khan’s advocates Satish Maneshinde and Senior Counsel Amit Desai have approached the High Court for the same.

According to reports in DNA, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai spoke to the reporters that they are now planning to move to the Bombay High Court. Talking to the reporters he said, “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected. We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order,” Desai said. Today in the hearing reportedly NCB had submitted the chats between Aryan Khan and an upcoming Bollywood actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party. Khan’s chats with some drug peddlers have also been handed over to the court, a report in India Today stated.

Aryan's lawyers also repeatedly pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs from the star kid but was kept in judicial custody on the basis of WhatsApp chats. Looks like the NCB has now found a link between Aryan Khan and a debut actress and submitted the same in court.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was as placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

