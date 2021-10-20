Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to move Bombay High Court for bail tomorrow; Report

Updated on Oct 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
   
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to move Bombay High Court for bail tomorrow; Report
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to move Bombay High Court for bail tomorrow; Report

Aryan Khan’s drug case has taken a new shocking turn today as Mumbai’s session court that had reserved its orders till October 20 rejected the bail plea today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son will continue to remain in judicial custody. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2, after a Goa bound cruise ship was busted. Aryan has been struggling to get bail ever since in this drug case but has not succeeded and now the latest reports suggest that Khan’s advocates Satish Maneshinde and Senior Counsel Amit Desai have approached the High Court for the same. 

According to reports in DNA, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai spoke to the reporters that they are now planning to move to the Bombay High Court. Talking to the reporters he said, “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected. We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order,” Desai said. Today in the hearing reportedly NCB had submitted the chats between Aryan Khan and an upcoming Bollywood actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party. Khan’s chats with some drug peddlers have also been handed over to the court, a report in India Today stated.

Aryan's lawyers also repeatedly pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs from the star kid but was kept in judicial custody on the basis of WhatsApp chats. Looks like the NCB has now found a link between Aryan Khan and a debut actress and submitted the same in court.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was as placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ: NCB finds 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan & debut actress; Submits in court

Credits: DNA


Comments
Anonymous : There must be something BIG on him that all the rulings so far have been in favor of NCB. Let them do their jobs and keep media out of it
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : His PR is trying toCover up wrong doings by putting articles like he is innocent.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Well there is something really big, and thats why he can not get bail, I am glad at least there is someone who is honest, I feel for this young kid but everyone must pay for their deeds, if he has not done anything, he will be free soon. He can not get bail because there is something that they found which is serious. I just hope he takes this as a lesson and focus on his future. I am sure he will be out soon.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Kajol called him a " child " .what a joke. this " child " is just 23 years old . Bill Gates was a " child " when he started building MS .
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : He's smart. he pays people to carry drugs for him.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : no smoke without fire. clearly he has some thing to do with drugs .
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Good job NCB Mumbai
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : So much time to harass one person who consumes drug. Is this a sensible use of NDPS?
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Very word sessions court judge. Maybe he's smoking weed
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Full sympathy and support for srk and family. Every passing day shows more and more how unjust all this is
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Very weird judgement. Basically judge said he can't say that they didnt do what they are accused of (of course he can't say they did it either given that there was no proof!!!) And that therefore he can't say they won't do the same while out on bail - so no bail..... one must wonder that on that case one can lick up anyone off the street with no crime committed and no proof as you can always say they might do anything.. very worrying for everyone as anyone can be targeted.
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : True so basically we all are guilty of what we might do . And I thought arrests were crimes committed. Poor aryan
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : According Bar and Bench report Aryan khan has nexus with drug supplier and International drug peddlers. He should not even try for bail n higher court instead he should cooperate with NCB.
REPLY 3 7 hours ago
Anonymous : He can’t move to high cour before next Monday. It takes time to get the order in hand.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Say no to drugs
REPLY 2 8 hours ago

