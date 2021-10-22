Drugs Case: Simi Garewal questions why out of 139 cr population, only 6 or 8 young stars became targets

The Mumbai special court has once again rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea along with those of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Shah Rukh Khan’s son will now continue to remain in judicial custody. The star kid was taken under NCB custody on October 2, after a Goa-bound cruise ship was busted. Aryan has been struggling to get bail in the drug case but has not succeeded so far.

Amid the ongoing drug case, the veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal took to her Twitter handle and questioned, “In a population of 1,397,642,731 - they can only find these 6 or 8 young Bollywood stars to target for drugs??” On October 21, Aryan Khan got the chance to meet his father Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar visited Arthur Road prison. This is the first time Aryan Khan was allowed to meet anyone from his family since his arrest on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Before this, reports say Aryan spoke to Shah Rukh and Gauri on a video call from jail. In the afternoon, NCB officers raided SRK’s Mannat in connection with the investigation of Aryan's case. The officials also visited Ananya Panday's house on Thursday afternoon and summoned her to appear before them at 2 PM.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was as placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.