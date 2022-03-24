Dubai Diaries: Mother-daughter duo Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep enjoy good food, sunset & desert biking; PICS

Fans of Shanaya Kapoor are eagerly waiting for her first film Bedhadak. But even before her debut, Shanaya has managed to gain a massive following online. In fact, she has become a youth fashion icon, thanks to her glamorous pictures and fun posts. Well, Shanaya who is all set for her first movie, is currently spending some quality time with her mother Maheep Kapoor in Dubai. From enjoying pool time to witnessing mesmerizing sunsets to cruising in the desert, the mother and daughter duo is having the time of their lives.

And now, Maheep Kapoor has finally dropped a post on her Dubai diaries and treated fans to breathtaking glimpses. Maheep Kapoor's photo dump includes her posing in a swimming pool overlooking the city's skyline. It also consists of a candid pose. Maheep also shared pictures with daughter Shanaya, who is seen donning a beautiful white lace dress. One of the photographs also features the mother-daughter duo posing in the desert. With glimpses of flowers, good food, and drinks, we can safely say Maheep and Shanaya are having a gala time on their vacation. Maheep captioned her priceless photographs, "I love Dubai."

Earlier, Shanaya also took to her Instagram space and shared pictures from her desert ride. Along with her post, Shanaya wrote in the caption, “Wanderlust and desert dust”.

On the work front, Shanaya’s Bedhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. A few days back, Karan Johar shared the first looks of Lakshya, Shanaya, and Gurfateh Pirzada’s characters from Bedhadak on social media.

