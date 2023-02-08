'Dulha' Sidharth Malhotra clicked taking wife Kiara Advani to Delhi home after royal wedding in Jaisalmer; PIC
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 7th February. The couple was clicked heading to Delhi today for the reception.
The most talked about couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 7th February in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After a lot of speculation and making fans wait for a long time, they are now husband and wife. The couple shared a few official pictures from their wedding last night and we cannot get over how perfect they looked with each other. Today, the couple was snapped for the first time after their marriage heading for Delhi.
According to reports, the couple is flying to Delhi where post-wedding rituals will take place at Sidharth’s home to welcome the new bride to the family. The couple will stay there for a few days before heading to Mumbai. The newlyweds looked stunning at the airport wearing all black. Sidharth chose a white tee and black leather jacket over denims. Kiara chose black co-ords and a printed shawl. She completed her look with pink slide-ons and shades. With pink chuda, hint of sindoor, and fresh mehendi on her hand, Kiara makes for a lovely bride.
Take a look at the picture:
Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding reception
According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara will have two receptions, one for Sidharth’s family in Delhi and another for industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai. The Delhi reception will be held on February 9 and the Mumbai reception on February 12. The couple will also invite the media to attend the star-studded reception in Mumbai.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more