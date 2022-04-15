Dulhan Alia Bhatt’s wedding veil is a tribute to her big day with Ranbir Kapoor; Here's how

Alia Bhatt was a gorgeous bride in a traditional beige and golden Sabyasachi ensemble. The actress perfectly blended her wedding outfit with her jewellery and kept her makeup minimal. From her giant diamond to her unique kaleeras, everything was personalised. In order to make a striking statement, Alia decided to keep her complete look simple yet classy. She even added a customized touch to her outfit that really mattered to the couple. Wondering what was it? The bride got her wedding date with Ranbir Kapoor inscribed on her veil with white thread.

A fan page shared a close-up picture of Alia’s wedding veil which featured today’s day. “The fourteenth of April 2022”. Earlier, Pinkvilla noticed that her kaleeras featured Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 charm. The details of her outfit were well thought of. On her big day, while Alia looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous, Ranbir Kapoor appeared no less than a royal king in traditional attire.

The duo got married at their Vastu home on April 14 in the presence of their friends and family members. Dulhan Alia Bhatt shared a gratitude note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

