Dulhe Raja Ranbir Kapoor gets a warm welcome as he arrives to marry Alia Bhatt in this INSIDE video; Watch

The speculations about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding have finally come to rest today as the power couple has now tied the knot. For the uninitiated, it was a traditional Punjabi wedding for Ranbir and Alia which took place at the Barfi actor’s residence Vastu. As everyone has been waiting to get the inside view of this much talked about wedding, we have got our hands on an inside video of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding wherein the groom got a warm welcome as he arrived to marry his ladylove.

In the video, Ranbir made for a handsome groom as he wore a cream coloured sherwani for his big day and completed his look with a matching turban. The video appeared to be made soon after the baraat had arrived at the wedding venue. The video featured a woman who was performing aarti as the groom arrived. Later Ranbir was seen hugging an old man on wheelchair while people around were cheering in happiness. The video also featured Ranbir’s cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain enjoying the rituals. To note, this video was first shared by Viral Bhayani and was deleted later. However, it went viral in no time.

Take a look at this first inside video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding here:

To note, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities had begun on April 13 and the newlyweds will be hosting a grand wedding reception on April 17 at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace.