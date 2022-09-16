Dulquer Salmaan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'inspiration'; Mrunal Thakur listened to SRK's songs for Sita Ramam prep

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Sita Ramam which also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film shares the love tale of a soldier Ram played by Dulquer and his ladylove Princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi portrayed by Mrunal Thakur. The period romantic film Sita Ramam has been creating rage at the box office with blockbuster responses and numbers.

Recently, Dulquer and Mrunal were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as they arrived for the success meet of their movie Sita Ramam. Talking to media persons, the two expressed their love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Zoya Factor actor said: "I am a huge Shah Rukh sir fan, both on-screen and off-screen. He is a model for us to follow. Shah Rukh sir is one of those, who is very special. I have grown up loving his films, DDLJ is one of my fav films. He is an inspiration. When I had doubts about becoming an actor, I always looked up to him. Subconsciously, I have it in me to behave like Shah Rukh Khan. Comparing me to him is like insulting him. Because there is just one Shah Rukh Khan." Mrunal, on the other hand, revealed that she would listen to King Khan's song while prepping for her role in Sita Ramam.