Dulquer Salmaan juggles between Chup, Sita Ramam promotions: I can't believe I get to live this life

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, and the recent blockbuster Sita Ramam. The actor played the role of Lieutenant Ram in the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial. Chup: Revenge of the Artist, on the other hand, features Dulquer in the role of an artist. The talented actor, who is now busy promoting both R Balki’s film and Sita Ramam simultaneously, shared a glimpse of his day with an Instagram reel.

“One of the most epic days of promos!! Jumping between #Chup and #SitaRamam! A dream come true for any actor. Some days I can’t believe I get to live this life. Thank you all of you for the love and even the criticism. You all give me the drive and motivation to push harder and harder!” wrote Dulquer, who is on a high with the two back-to-back releases. In the video, Dulquer is seen frequently changing his costumes and attending back-to-back promotional events for both his films.