Dulquer Salmaan on working in Guns & Gulaabs: Says he is pushing himself out of his comfort zone

Dulquer Salmaan says shooting for Guns & Gulaabs was a liberating experience
Dulquer Salmaan is one of the rare artists of Indian cinema, who fits into any kind of film irrespective of language and genre. His exceptional selection of scripts and impeccable acting skills have made him an absolute favourite of the masses. Dulquer Salmaan is now set to release his much-awaited film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, on September 23, Friday. The versatile actor has a very impressive line-up, which includes the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about bagging a key role in Guns & Gulaabs. Interestingly, the actor revealed that he is playing someone who is not his age. Dulquer added that he is pushing himself out of his comfort zone with the Netflix project. The charming actor feels that it is very liberating to be a part of such a film, as he is just being an actor here and there are no pressures.
“I don’t have this pressure of box office and opening day here, like in Malayalam. Here I can come and play anything, I’m just an actor here. It is wonderful, it is so liberating,” said Dulquer Salmaan. He also revealed that Guns & Gulaabs is a very entertaining show, set in a different period. Dulquer added that all of his co-stars, including Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, are stellar actors.
“It is set in this imaginary town, and all these characters – what brings us together - I think it will be a fun ride,” said Dulquer. The actor feels that his directors Raj and DK have highly analytical minds. According to Dulquer Salmaan, there are a lot of thoughts and logic that go behind Raj and DK’s works, and that appeals to him the most. The actor also added that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for Guns & Gulaabs in a long format, even though it was a bit tricky.
