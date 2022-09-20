Dulquer Salmaan on working in Guns & Gulaabs: Says he is pushing himself out of his comfort zone

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the rare artists of Indian cinema, who fits into any kind of film irrespective of language and genre. His exceptional selection of scripts and impeccable acting skills have made him an absolute favourite of the masses. Dulquer Salmaan is now set to release his much-awaited film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, on September 23, Friday. The versatile actor has a very impressive line-up, which includes the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about bagging a key role in Guns & Gulaabs. Interestingly, the actor revealed that he is playing someone who is not his age. Dulquer added that he is pushing himself out of his comfort zone with the Netflix project. The charming actor feels that it is very liberating to be a part of such a film, as he is just being an actor here and there are no pressures.