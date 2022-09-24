Dulquer Salmaan remembers Karwaan co-star Irrfan Khan, says he was ‘very kind’ to actors

Dulquer Salmaan has had an amazing year in the movies. He has had two releases recently – Sita Ramam and Chup: The Revenge of the Artist which hit theatres yesterday. Directed by R. Balki, the movie marks Dulquer’s comeback to Hindi cinema after the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. However, the actor made his debut in Bollywood a year prior to that with Karwaan, where he shared screen space with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, Dulquer spoke fondly of Irrfan as he remembered the late artist.

Talking to Mashable India, Dulquer remembered his time with Irrfan Khan. He said that the late actor was someone who had a lot of fun doing what he did. He further added that although Irrfan improvised a lot, he was kind to other actors, and would always give them a heads-up. “He improvises a lot, but he is very kind to actors. There are so many sometimes (when) an actor can be selfish. They will only care about getting their scenes right only. But Irrfan sir is chill. He will be like ‘hey, I might just say something here.’ So we will be like, ‘Haan sir, okay’. So me and Mithila will be prepared. He will say, ‘I might throw something here haa, just giving you a heads up.’ But more or less we will know what he is going to do. He didn't throw too many surprises. If he does, it's to get a nice reaction from us. It's very sweet that way,” the Salute actor said.

Talking about Chup: Revenge of the Artist, apart from Dulquer, the film also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It released theatrically on the 23rd of September. The trailer of the psychological thriller was dropped recently, and it left the audience intrigued. The story is an ode to the evergreen artist Guru Dutt, who is known for giving Indian cinema gems like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, Mr & Mrs 55, and more.

