Dulquer Salmaan to star in R Balki's next: PC Sreeram confirms & says he is 'eagerly waiting to start work'

The handsome Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most versatile actors that we have in the South film industry. The Zoya Factor actor is known for his stellar performances both in South and Bollywood. Salmaan, who has many exciting projects in his kitty, has bagged yet another Hindi film, and that too with the talented filmmaker R Balki. Yes, you read that right. The actor-filmmaker duo will be teaming up together for Balki’s next venture that is said to be a psychological thriller.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. He also expressed his excitement and said he is eagerly waiting to start the work. He tweeted, “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. It's a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work. #RBalki @dulQuer (sic).” Sreeram also shared a black and white photo of himself with R Balki.

Earlier, a source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla, R Balki had been toying with the idea of making a thriller for a while now and the lockdown gave him the time to explore that space on paper. The insider added, “He worked on the idea and developed it into a full-fledged screenplay. Given the way his script shaped up, Balki and his team felt that Dulquer Salmaan would fit the bill and be apt for the protagonist’s part in the film.”

My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman.

Its a psychological thriller .

Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Balki has already begun his work on the pre-production of the film, which is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of this year. The forthcoming project would mark Salmaan and R Balki's first collaboration together.

The OK Kanmani star has earlier worked with late actor Irrfan Khan in Karwaan (2018) and with in Zoya Factor (2019).

