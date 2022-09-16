Dulquer Salmaan turns on in his swag mode as he gears up for the 'promo spree' of Chup; See PICS
Dulquer Salmaan shared his photos as he is all set for Chup: Revenge of the Artist promotions.
Dulquer Salmaan is back with R Balki’s highly anticipated psychological thriller, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He is playing the role of an artist in the movie. It also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Chup: Revenge of the Artist is gearing up for a theatrical release, and the cast is now busy promoting the film. Amidst the busy schedule, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media handles and shared his look for the day.
“Can’t Stay Chup !! Promo Spree” wrote the Sita Ramam actor, who has turned on his swag mode for the promotions. Dulquer Salmaan looks super cool in a beige corduroy jacket, which he paired with a brown t-shirt and off-white joggers. The actor completed his look with a silver neck chain. Dulquer Salmaan’s co-star Pooja Bhatt is impressed with his look for the day. “Damn!,” the actress commented on his post.
Check out Dulquer Salmaan’s post here:
Coming to Dulquer Salmaan’s acting career, the actor who started his journey in the Malayalam film industry, is now one of the most sought-after talents. His latest release Sita Ramam earned immense love from the audiences and emerged as a massive box office success. The film was originally released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages, and was later dubbed into Hindi.
Apart from Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Dulquer Salmaan has a couple of Hindi projects in the pipeline. The actor is set to make his digital debut with the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. The project, which is helmed by Raj and DK is touted to be a crime thriller with a touch of humour. The web series will mark Dulquer’s first onscreen collaboration with the talented actors Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav.
