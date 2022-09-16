Dulquer Salmaan turns on in his swag mode as he gears up for the 'promo spree' of Chup; See PICS

Dulquer Salmaan is back with R Balki’s highly anticipated psychological thriller, Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He is playing the role of an artist in the movie. It also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Chup: Revenge of the Artist is gearing up for a theatrical release, and the cast is now busy promoting the film. Amidst the busy schedule, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media handles and shared his look for the day.

“Can’t Stay Chup !! Promo Spree” wrote the Sita Ramam actor, who has turned on his swag mode for the promotions. Dulquer Salmaan looks super cool in a beige corduroy jacket, which he paired with a brown t-shirt and off-white joggers. The actor completed his look with a silver neck chain. Dulquer Salmaan’s co-star Pooja Bhatt is impressed with his look for the day. “Damn!,” the actress commented on his post.