Dum Laga Ke Haisha Turns 10: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates film’s milestone with the most beautiful letter to himself

Ayushmann Khurrana has proven his versatility and acting skills through unconventional script choices, making him one of the most bankable actors in the industry. One of his acclaimed films is Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was released in 2015 alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Looking back at his journey, the Thama actor recently wrote a heartwarming letter to himself as he celebrated 10 years of the film’s release. Check it out!

On February 27, Ayushmann Khurrana posted an old photograph from the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In the photo, he is seen dressed up as his character with a blank-printed sweater. He holds a paper in his hand and looks towards the camera. He is also seen donning headphones. The text on the photo reads, "A letter to myself 10 years ago... "

The following slide was an endearing note that read, "Slow down you crazy child. You will be fine. You will see the vagaries of life, the ups and the downs and you will emerge stronger. Your bigger plan should be a complete hush. There's absolutely no rush. The goal is not to only look at scoring a hit. There is a far bigger plan. "

Ayushmann Khurrana’s special post

He further assured himself to calm the "hardcore hustler" in him to become the "true artiste" that he always aspired to be. He asked himself to not be anxious but grateful to the universe for the life, the moment he has, and being able to follow his dream of becoming an actor.

"Everything will turn out to be ok. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this small film with a big heart, is going to touch the lives & hearts of countless people across India and tell everyone to fall in love again. Please be true to your roots and true to your gut. You are God's favourite child. Slow down you crazy child," he concluded.

The Thama actor captioned the post, "A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream. #10YearsOfDLKH."

Khurrana is currently busy shooting for his first collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for Thama. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror film will feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.