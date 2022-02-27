Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 7: When Bhumi Pednekar REVEALED Ayushmann Khurrana’s first impression on her

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ completed seven years on February 27. The movie was nothing less than a roller coaster ride as it revolved around the story of Prem aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Sandhya, played by Bhumi Pednekar. The movie definitely broke several stereotypes with its unconventional scripts and was a hit among the fans. The movie also marked Bhumi’s debut in the industry and for those who are not aware, she had put on 30 kgs weight to fit in the role of Sandhya.

Obviously, Bhumi and Ayushmann met for the very first time for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, so let’s get back into the time when the actress revealed Ayushmann’s first impression on her. While taking to ETimes, she said, “Ayushmann Khurrana, to date, even after a tremendous amount of success, is truly a down-to-earth person and he was exactly like that even then. We were very comfortable and became friends. He is a wonderful co-star and a superb actor to work with. What is beautiful is that he got success pretty early in life and he still remains grounded. He is brilliant!”

Apart from Bhumi and Ayushmann, Dum Laga Ke Haisha also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Sharat Katariya and was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie was released on February 27, 2015. To note, Bhumi Pednekar had won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, Stardust Award for Best Acting Debut (Film), and Screen Award for Best Female Debut among others.

