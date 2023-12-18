Dunki: 5 reasons why you should watch Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer

The countdown to the much-anticipated comedy drama Dunki is down to just 3 days, and the excitement is reaching unparalleled heights. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a refreshing and playful avatar opposite Taapsee Pannu, this film is set to captivate audiences with its talented cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

The intriguing trailer, which cleverly offers a glimpse into the plot without revealing too much, combined with the heartwarming soundtrack, has effectively heightened excitement for this 2 hours and 41 minutes cinematic experience directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Here are five compelling reasons why you should grab your tickets for this movie releasing in theaters on December 21.

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming character in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has truly offered a diverse array of performances this year, delivering thrilling experiences in the action blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Now, he takes on the endearing role of Hardy in the upcoming film Dunki, where his life revolves around his friends aspiring to go to London. With his funny antics and jokes, Hardy wins the hearts of everyone around him. Hardy is also depicted as a hopeless romantic, utterly smitten by his girlfriend Manu.

The trailer showcases Shah Rukh in distinctive avatars, transitioning from a chocolate boy look to a more serious and intense one, leaving everyone intrigued about the journey his character will embark upon.

2. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani stands as an acclaimed director with a track record of highly successful movies, including Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and Sanju. Renowned for his storytelling prowess, he delves into societal issues with a unique blend of humor and emotions, creating lighthearted yet impactful narratives. Dunki marks his first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And, fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the magic that this dynamic duo will bring to the screen.

3. Talented ensemble cast of Dunki including Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu

Dunki also introduces a fresh and exciting pairing as Shah Rukh is set to share the screen with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Taapsee portrays the character of Manu, SRK's love interest and glimpses of their on-screen chemistry have been evident in the trailer and romantic songs.

Adding to the star-studded cast, the talented Vicky Kaushal makes a special appearance as Sukhi. Vikram Kochhar stars as Buggu, while Anil Grover essays the role of Balli. Boman Irani adds his seasoned touch to the film, playing the character of the teacher Gulati.

4. Soulful music of Dunki

The soundtrack of the movie has already made waves, offering an invigorating musical experience with three enchanting songs released from the album. Lutt Putt Gaya is a playful and peppy romantic number sung by Arijit Singh and has become a chartbuster, promising to make you groove to its lively beats. Sonu Nigam lends his soulful voice to the heart-touching emotional song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. O Maahi, voiced by Arijit Singh, brings back Shah Rukh in his iconic King of Romance avatar, capturing the essence of unconditional love.

5. Intriguing plot of Dunki

The plot of Dunki centers around a group of friends who initially set out on a journey to secure a visa for London. However, the narrative takes a twist as they end up entering the city through illegal immigration. The trailer teases a stark contrast between the joyful atmosphere in the characters' hometowns and the challenges they face in a desert, running from guns and bombings.

