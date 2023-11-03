Dunki: 6 Teasers of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer certified by CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday treat for fans included the unveiling of the first look of his upcoming movie Dunki. This comic drama, marking the first collaboration between the superstar and Rajkumar Hirani, has already made waves with its first look, known as Dunki Drop 1. The quirky character introductions and the intriguing emotional plotline have garnered positive responses from audiences. Excitingly, it has been disclosed that a total of six teasers for the movie have received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), heightening anticipation for the cinematic venture.

Details about teasers of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki certified by CBFC

According to the CBFC website, six teasers of the movie Dunki have been certified. The teasers vary in duration, with the first teaser lasting 58 seconds, the second at 1 minute and 47 seconds, the third and fourth teasers at 58 seconds and 1 minute 49 seconds respectively. The final two teasers, Teaser 5 and 6, have durations of 1 minute 50 seconds and 1 minute 51 seconds, contributing to a comprehensive and intriguing preview of what the Shah Rukh Khan film has in store for the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan releases Dunki first look on his 58th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. @RajkumarHirani @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @AnilGrover_ @vikkochhar @bomanirani.”

