Dunki actor Boman Irani says Shah Rukh Khan made him feel at ease when they first met for Main Hoon Na
Over the years, Boman Irani and Shah Rukh Khan worked in several movies. During a chat, the actor went back in time and recalled how SRK made him feel on their first meeting.
In his career spanning more than two decades, Boman Irani has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many movies. The actor duo will be again seen on the big screen in the upcoming comedy film Dunki. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Irani recalled that SRK made him comfortable during the shooting of Main Hoon Na.
Boman Irani recalls how Shah Rukh Khan made him feel when they first met
Main Hoon Na was the first film in which Boman Irani collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan. While talking to Sapna Vyas on Baaton Baaton Mein, the actor recalled the incident when he met the Jawan actor for the first time in Darjeeling.
The senior actor said, “He had a method to make you feel at ease. I was shooting for Main Hoon Na, he reached late at night and I had arrived a day early. Someone knocked on the door at night and I was in the Parsi sadra and pajama and the sadra was a bit torn. I opened the door and said, “Yes.” Then he said, “This is Shah Rukh.” I said, “Hello sir, how are you?’”
The 3 Idiots star further shared that SRK informed him that he was the producer of this film and was staying in a room across his. He asked Irani to just knock on his door if he needed anything. “Thank you so much for doing our film,” Shah Rukh told Irani.
Boman Irani recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time
During the same chat, the Happy New Year actor also spoke about the time when he met megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Sharing how it felt, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor said, “My heart was thumping when I worked with him for the first time in Waqt. And in every film with him, I always keep shouting at him and it feels very weird. So, when I met Bachchan saab for the first time, I was star-struck.”
About Dunki
The comedy-drama film Dunki, backed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced under SRK’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. It will be theatrically released on December 21.
