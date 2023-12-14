Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar praises Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani; claims trailer is just 10 percent of film

Fans are eagerly anticipating the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. The prospect of this magical combination, bringing together a visionary director and the nation's beloved superstar, has stirred much excitement among film enthusiasts. To add to the anticipation, Vikram Kochhar, who plays Buggu in the film, suggests that the teaser and trailer glimpses seen so far are merely 10% of what the film has to offer.

Vikram Kochhar showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

In a recent interview with Filmi Fever, Vikram Kochhar, who portrays Buggu in Dunki, shared his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor expressed that he believes SRK has the ability to simplify things on set. According to him, it doesn't feel like you are working with a colossal superstar, given the kind and approachable aura that King Khan exudes. The actor emphasized that while the superstar presence is undoubtedly there, it doesn't overshadow the collaborative work environment.

Furthermore, he commended Rajkumar Hirani for his exceptional understanding of the cinematic medium, describing it as a rare quality. The actor appreciates Hirani's unique perspective and insight into the world of cinema.

Vikram also shared insights into the film's narrative. According to him, the story is not just significant but also very true and prevalent. The characters' stories are highly relatable, depicting real-life occurrences. What audiences have seen in the trailer and teaser is just the tip of the iceberg, constituting a mere 10% of the complete narrative.

Vikram emphasized that Dunki is a touching, emotional, and humor-infused story. He hinted at the introduction of unique and novel jokes that will be a refreshing experience for the audience. Memes enthusiasts are also in for a treat, as Vikram anticipates that the film will spark the creation of numerous memes. He highlighted the importance of addressing such a crucial topic, suggesting that it has been talked about relatively less in cinema.

About Dunki

This comedy-drama revolves around a group of friends with dreams of relocating abroad, and Shah Rukh Khan's character, Hardy, plays a crucial role in supporting their aspirations. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit theaters on December 21, 2023. Apart from SRK, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

