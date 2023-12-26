Dunki: Anil Grover spills beans on working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls Vicky Kaushal 'brilliant person'

Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki was recently released in theaters and has opened to a positive critical response. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover. In a recent interview, Anil (the brother of actor Sunil Grover) spoke about his experience working with SRK and Vicky. Let's find out what he said.

Anil Grover talks about SRK and Vicky Kaushal

Anil Grover plays the role of Balli Kakkad in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In an interview with News18, he spoke about how it was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling a scene where he had to fall, Grover said that he wasn't able to do it without getting hurt. He said, "So, (SRK) called his team and arranged for beanbags. It doesn't stop there – he also helped me wear kneepads so my landing on the ground would be safe. I thought to myself, 'Itne bade aadmi ko, kya, zaroorat hai yeh sab karne ki, apna kaam chhod ke?' (He is such a big guy; why is he doing all this?)."

The actor praised Vicky Kaushal, who had a special appearance in the film. "(Vicky is) a true Punjabi and a brilliant person. There's just so much to learn from him, his craft, and his journey," he said.

Sunil Grover praises his brother

Just when Dunki was released, Sunil Grover took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the film and praise his brother Anil. He wrote, "'Dunki' day today. Every SRK sir's movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can't get bigger. And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!! It can't be more special. With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya! @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki."

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

