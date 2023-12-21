Dunki: Boman Irani says working with Shah Rukh Khan is fun: ‘Aisa lagta hai ki hum trek pe hain’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has never skipped opportunities to deliver entertaining gigs for his audience to binge on. From the classic cult Om Shanti Om to his latest project Dunki, which had a theatrical release today, King Khan has left no stone unturned to carve out an identity for himself in the world of acting.

As Dunki released today, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-actor Boman Irani has now opened up about his experience of collaborating with the actor, which brings about immense camaraderie, and working with him always turns out to be a delightful experience. In addition, he compared the zeal that the actor brings to the set with going on a trek.

Boman Irani opines on Dunki, calls it a ‘dear film’

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, actor Boman Irani, who recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, discussed how working with Khan turns out to be an entertaining experience as he brings about immense enthusiasm on the set. Giving reference of his earlier statement, wherein he anticipated that Dunki would mark a ‘hat-trick’ for Shah Rukh Khan, Irani further mentioned that working with him feels more like going on a trek and less like working.

Advertisement

“I love him very much. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is one of my dearest friends in the industry, so this is a very dear film to me. Isme maine chota sa cameo bhi kiya hai. Lekin Shah Rukh ke saath kaam karne me itna maza aata hai itna maza aata hai ke pucho mat. Wo har ek shaks ko set pe jo hote hain unke saath itni energy ke saath aate hain, itni energy ke saath pesh aate hain, ki kaam karna unke saath aisa lagta hai ki hum trek pe hain aur kaam bhi itna kamal ka ho jaata hai,” he said.

(I have played a cameo role in the movie. But working with Shah Rukh is so much fun. He comes to the set with so much energy and behaves enthusiastically with everyone present around him. He makes everyone feel like we are on a trek, while at the same time, we give our best performances too.)

About Dunki

Apart from Boman Irani and Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Notably, the Gaiety cinema hall also held a 5:55 am show for the movie. Discussing the plot, it has been centered around an illegal immigration technique, referred to as Donkey Flight.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Does Shah Rukh Khan starrer have more than one cinematographer? Here’s what we know