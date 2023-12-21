Dunki: Boman Irani says working with Shah Rukh Khan is fun: ‘Aisa lagta hai ki hum trek pe hain’
Boman Irani has said that working with Shah Rukh Khan always turns out to be fun. Their recent film Dunki has released today and it also features Taapsee Pannu.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has never skipped opportunities to deliver entertaining gigs for his audience to binge on. From the classic cult Om Shanti Om to his latest project Dunki, which had a theatrical release today, King Khan has left no stone unturned to carve out an identity for himself in the world of acting.
As Dunki released today, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-actor Boman Irani has now opened up about his experience of collaborating with the actor, which brings about immense camaraderie, and working with him always turns out to be a delightful experience. In addition, he compared the zeal that the actor brings to the set with going on a trek.
Boman Irani opines on Dunki, calls it a ‘dear film’
In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, actor Boman Irani, who recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, discussed how working with Khan turns out to be an entertaining experience as he brings about immense enthusiasm on the set. Giving reference of his earlier statement, wherein he anticipated that Dunki would mark a ‘hat-trick’ for Shah Rukh Khan, Irani further mentioned that working with him feels more like going on a trek and less like working.
“I love him very much. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is one of my dearest friends in the industry, so this is a very dear film to me. Isme maine chota sa cameo bhi kiya hai. Lekin Shah Rukh ke saath kaam karne me itna maza aata hai itna maza aata hai ke pucho mat. Wo har ek shaks ko set pe jo hote hain unke saath itni energy ke saath aate hain, itni energy ke saath pesh aate hain, ki kaam karna unke saath aisa lagta hai ki hum trek pe hain aur kaam bhi itna kamal ka ho jaata hai,” he said.
(I have played a cameo role in the movie. But working with Shah Rukh is so much fun. He comes to the set with so much energy and behaves enthusiastically with everyone present around him. He makes everyone feel like we are on a trek, while at the same time, we give our best performances too.)
About Dunki
Apart from Boman Irani and Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Notably, the Gaiety cinema hall also held a 5:55 am show for the movie. Discussing the plot, it has been centered around an illegal immigration technique, referred to as Donkey Flight.
ALSO READ: Dunki: Does Shah Rukh Khan starrer have more than one cinematographer? Here’s what we know
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'