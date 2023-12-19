Dunki: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; here’s all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to grace the big screen with his upcoming movie Dunki. The advance booking of the movie has already started on a rather positive note, with cinephiles showering their love and support on it. As the movie is all set to release in just two days, take a look at all the critical details about the comedy-drama.

Dunki's star cast

It's already been established that Shah Rukh Khan will headline the movie with Taapsee Pannu. Apart from them, Boman Irani will be playing a prominent role, and Vicky Kaushal will make a special appearance. Actors like Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subhash are also part of Dunki, produced under the banner of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dunki's plot

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial movie revolves around Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends living in Laltu, Punjab, who dream of flying to London in search of better job opportunities. But despite taking coaching classes, they fail to pass the immigration. Determined to go to a foreign nation, they take the 'donkey flight' route and try to enter a country illegally. Will they be able to make it? Well, that will be answered only after the movie makes its debut.

Dunki's trailer

The makers dropped the film's teaser as part of Dunki: Drop 1 on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, on November 2 this year. With Dunki: Drop 4, they finally revealed the trailer of the comedy-drama on December 5. With it, the makers introduced the characters to the audience. Interestingly, we also see Shah Rukh Khan in an elderly role.



Dunki's songs

With multiple drops, the team shared the film's teaser, trailer, and songs. The first peppy number, Lutt Putt Gaya, was released as Drop 2 on November 22. It was followed by the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se as Drop 3 on December 1. After the trailer, Drop 5 came with the track O Maahi, and finally, the last one, Drop 6, was recently released featuring the song Banda. The songs are being sung by Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Dunki's run time and certification

A couple of days ago, Film Business Expert Girish Johar disclosed that the movie has bagged the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. As for its run time, moviegoers will be up for an entertainment-packed performance by the cast for nearly 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Dunki's new poster

A while ago, SRK also shared a fresh poster of the movie featuring himself along with Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Kochhar. Sharing the post, he penned on X, "Dunki, apne RISHTE peeche chhod aate hain. Ek din wahi RISHTE, unhe ghar wapas kheench laate hain. 2 days to go for #Dunki."



Dunki gets a 5:55 AM show in Mumbai

SRK’s biggest fan club has announced that they will be hosting the first-ever 5:55 AM show of Dunki at the iconic Gaiety Cinema of Mumbai on December 21 along with multiple shows in the city.

Dunki advance booking statistics

The advance bookings for Dunki opened on Saturday (December 16), and within a day, around 45,000 tickets had already been sold. As of now, nearly 1.25 lakh bookings have already been made for the release date of the movie.

Dunki’s release date is December 21, 2023.

