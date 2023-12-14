Dunki: Cricketer Chris Gayle aces dance moves of Lutt Putt Gaya; Shah Rukh Khan calls him 'universe boss'

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is about to be released in one week. Ahead of its release, the music of the film and the trailer have already grabbed everyone's attention and received love from fans on social media. Now, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle who is known for his smashing sixers on the ground, aced the dance moves of Dunki's Lutt Putt Gaya. Shah Rukh was quick to shower love and praise on him.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Chris Gayle's dance moves on Lutt Putt Gaya

Lutt Putt Gaya from the upcoming film Dunki has been trending on social media since its release. Now, an Instagram video re-shared by a fan club of Shah Rukh Khan shows West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooving to the song.

Re-sharing the video, Shah Rukh praised the cricketer and wrote, "And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha."

Dunki Drop 2 came in the form of a track titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The first song from the film shows lead actor Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the peppy dance track has topped almost all the music charts. The lyrics by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and Ganesh Acharya's choreography have received equal appreciation.

During an interactive session on Twitter, a fan asked SRK how he managed to bring a child-like energy to Lutt Putt Gaya. "Shah Rukh Khan, just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58," asked the fan. King Khan kept his answer simple and sweet as he replied, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs." By mentioning "little baby" the actor was talking about his son AbRam.

Meanwhile, Dunki will hit the theaters on December 21, 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles

