Dunki: Did Javed Akhtar become highest paid lyricist post writing Shah Rukh Khan's Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se?
Javed Akhtar ha penned the lyrics of the Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se and now has become the highest paid lyricist. Here's how much he had charged for the same.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki features some melodious songs, including the haunting track Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, placed near the movie's conclusion. The song's lyrics are written by the esteemed lyricist Javed Akhtar. Recently, it is reported that Javed Akhtar charged Rs 25 lakhs to write the song, creating a noteworthy record.
Javed Akhtar charged 25 lakhs for Dunki song
In his magazine Film Information, trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta disclosed that Javed Akhtar had charged Rs 25 lakhs to write the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki. He wrote, “Rs. 25 lakhs for one song must be a record fee charged by any lyricist to date.” Javed Akhtar at a recent stage show Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon, confirmed about the same.
The veteran lyricist also revealed how he came on board for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. He mentioned that he typically doesn't write only one song in a film, but Raju Hirani insisted that he write the lyrics for just one track. “He said, ‘Yeh gaana aapke alawa koi nahin likh sakta’. I kept unreasonable terms in front of him (hoping that he’d be discouraged for the same)’”, he said.
He further mentioned that Rajkumar Hirani readily accepted those conditions without any hesitation. He added, “Yeh mera kamaal nahin hai. Yeh kamaal Raju Hirani ka hai. Jiske peeche 5 super-duper hit films thi, usko samaj thi ki yeh gaana mujhe iss aadmi se milega. Ego was not governing him. His love for his film was governing him. Hats off to him.” However, Javed Akhtar didn’t open up about the demands.
About Dunki
The movie Dunki tells the story of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends in the small village of Laltu, Punjab, who aspire to go to London for better opportunities. Despite receiving coaching, they fail the immigration exam. Undeterred, they decide to pursue their dream through the donkey flight route, attempting to enter England illegally. Throughout the 2 hours and 41 minutes runtime, the film explores various emotions.
The movie was released on December 21 after several promotional drops, including trailers and song releases.
ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was inspired by THIS; Javed Akhtar recalls, 'It was terror'
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more