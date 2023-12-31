Dunki: Did Javed Akhtar become highest paid lyricist post writing Shah Rukh Khan's Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se?

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki features some melodious songs, including the haunting track Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, placed near the movie's conclusion. The song's lyrics are written by the esteemed lyricist Javed Akhtar. Recently, it is reported that Javed Akhtar charged Rs 25 lakhs to write the song, creating a noteworthy record.

Javed Akhtar charged 25 lakhs for Dunki song

In his magazine Film Information, trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta disclosed that Javed Akhtar had charged Rs 25 lakhs to write the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki. He wrote, “Rs. 25 lakhs for one song must be a record fee charged by any lyricist to date.” Javed Akhtar at a recent stage show Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon, confirmed about the same.

The veteran lyricist also revealed how he came on board for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. He mentioned that he typically doesn't write only one song in a film, but Raju Hirani insisted that he write the lyrics for just one track. “He said, ‘Yeh gaana aapke alawa koi nahin likh sakta’. I kept unreasonable terms in front of him (hoping that he’d be discouraged for the same)’”, he said.

He further mentioned that Rajkumar Hirani readily accepted those conditions without any hesitation. He added, “Yeh mera kamaal nahin hai. Yeh kamaal Raju Hirani ka hai. Jiske peeche 5 super-duper hit films thi, usko samaj thi ki yeh gaana mujhe iss aadmi se milega. Ego was not governing him. His love for his film was governing him. Hats off to him.” However, Javed Akhtar didn’t open up about the demands.

About Dunki

The movie Dunki tells the story of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends in the small village of Laltu, Punjab, who aspire to go to London for better opportunities. Despite receiving coaching, they fail the immigration exam. Undeterred, they decide to pursue their dream through the donkey flight route, attempting to enter England illegally. Throughout the 2 hours and 41 minutes runtime, the film explores various emotions.

The movie was released on December 21 after several promotional drops, including trailers and song releases.

