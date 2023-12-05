Dunki: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan starrer has connection to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara?

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Dunki, has been capturing the audience's attention with the release of its promotional content. Following the unveiling of the first look and two songs from the album, the makers have now treated viewers to Dunki Drop 4, which serves as the official trailer for this comedy drama. Keen-eyed fans, known for their attention to detail, have identified a connection between a scene in the trailer and SRK's iconic movies, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Veer Zaara.

Fans spot connection between Dunki trailer and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara

The long-awaited trailer for the movie Dunki was unveiled on December 5, creating a buzz among eager fans. The final shot in the 3-minute and 1-second trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan in his character, Hardy, donning a striped yellow sweatshirt as he runs on a race track.

Fans quickly noticed a nostalgic reference to a scene from SRK’s romantic classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he had a similar sequence, running with a ball in a game, wearing a strikingly similar sweatshirt.

The trailer also features a callback to the infamous train sequence from DDLJ.