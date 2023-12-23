Dunki: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan stood behind cameras and gave cues to scenes? Actor Vikram Kochhar reveals

Actor Vikram Kochhar provides a glimpse into his time working in the movie Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. In a recent interview, he discussed his experience collaborating with King Khan in Dunki.

Vikram Kochhar on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

During a recent interaction with ETimes, Vikram Kochhar spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. He mentioned that working with the celebrated actor for the first time was a great experience. Shah Rukh Khan was thoroughly acquainted with the script and its nuances, allowing comprehensive discussions during readings. The initial meeting with him was overwhelming, but Shah Rukh Khan made everyone feel at ease, facilitating the incorporation of suggestions. The collaborative process of scene development, akin to theater practices, was a notable aspect of their work.

He mentioned that considering Shah Rukh Khan's immense stardom, he didn't necessarily have to exhibit so much humility. He added, “He could have said that his body double would stand for certain scenes. But he would stand behind the camera to give us cues in our scenes when he was not in the frame.” He further mentioned that showing genuine emotions in a scene is beneficial for keeping it real, and Shah Rukh Khan has a deep passion for movies.

More about Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki features a varied ensemble, including talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, portraying lively characters.

Dunki revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, which has generated significant attention on the internet. The movie is filmed in various locations across India and worldwide.



Dunki is a collaborative effort between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and the screenplay is crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film hit theaters on December 21, 2023.

