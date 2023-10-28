Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut; set to produce web show starring Vikrant Massey

The ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been hitting the news lately, mainly because of his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Dunki, and his initiative to bring in new talent through the Newcomers Initiative. While audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of Dunki, reports from Zoom suggest that Hirani is venturing into the world of OTT. In fact, he has chosen Vikrant Massey to take on the lead role in this exciting new venture.

Vikrant Massey bags lead role in Rajkumar Hirani’s debut OTT project

The latest word has it that Rajkumar Hirani is cooking up something for the OTT world with Vikrant Massey in the lead. However, Hirani won't be directing this one. He's taking on a producer's role and throwing in his creative inputs.

As production preparations are in full swing, the final ensemble cast and other crucial details are swiftly falling into place. The Munna Bhai MBBS director has been eyeing the OTT space for a year or two, and as soon as the right script came along, he wasted no time in getting the wheels turning.

About Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki takes a deep dive into a fascinating storyline about an illegal immigration method referred to as Donkey Flight. Leading the charge is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. This movie is a joint effort between Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani in prominent roles.

The movie has seen some pretty diverse filming locations, from the bustling streets of Mumbai and the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir to international cities like London, Budapest, Jeddah, and Neom. The soundtrack is in the capable hands of Pritam, and as for the cinematography, C K Muraleedharan has taken the reins, stepping in for the initial choice, Amit Roy.

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey's latest film, 12th Fail, has just hit the theaters, and early buzz suggests it's getting a thumbs-up. It's directed by the acclaimed Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Before this, Massey had notable roles in Mumbaikar, Gaslight, and Forensic. And there's more to look forward to, as his upcoming movie Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Farzi, Mirzapur to Kohrra: 9 Indian crime thriller web series to binge watch this weekend