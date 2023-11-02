Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy impresses with his wit in heartwarming story; Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu shine

Shah Rukh Khan is certainly on a roll this year! After delivering two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, the superstar is all set to bring more joy to his fans with his upcoming movie, Dunki. This film marks the first collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani, and expectations are high for a hat-trick of successes with this Christmas release. And now, as Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier, the teaser aka Drop 1 of Dunki has been released as a special treat on the occasion of King Khan’s 58th birthday, unveiling a glimpse of what's in store for the audience.

First look of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki has been released

On Thursday, November 2, the makers of the movie released the first look titled, Dunki Drop 1. The 1 minute and 47 second video offers a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster journey of friends embarking on a quest to reach London. The opening shot paints a vivid scene of a group of people walking through a desert, with an unknown man aiming a gun. The powerful vocals of Sonu Nigam provide a captivating backdrop.

It introduces Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy, a character who charms everyone with his wit and humor. Taapsee Pannu stars opposite him as Manu, creating a dynamic on-screen pairing. The ensemble cast also includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Fan reactions to first look of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

The release of the first look brought immense joy to the eager fans who had been eagerly anticipating updates about the movie. In the comments section on YouTube, one fan expressed, “This movie will be the turning point of SRK's life....Mark my words! People will forever remember him for his role,” while another stated, “SRK-HIRANI combo can never go wrong!! It's the 3rd ATB for SRK in a year.”

The film, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, is poised for a grand release in India on December 22. Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Dunki Drop 1 will be screened in theaters worldwide alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

