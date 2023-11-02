Dunki Drop 1 Twitter Review: Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee’s film ‘breath of fresh air’

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday is turning out to be an incredible celebration for his fans. The superstar delighted everyone by dropping the first look of his highly anticipated movie, Dunki, which quickly took the internet by storm. The video provided a brief glimpse into the world of a group of friends with ambitious dreams, featuring a heartwarming tale. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, making it a star-studded ensemble.

Fans wasted no time in showering the release with love and appreciation, making it a memorable birthday gift for King Khan.

Netizens praise Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki Drop 1

The first look of Dunki received positive reviews from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). The warm and fresh vibe, coupled with humor and music, seems to have resonated well with the audience.

One fan said, “Dunki gives such a warm & fun feeling. It's refreshing to see SRK back in light hearted movie. Loved the vibes throughout. Seems like Hirani has cooked.”

Another person wrote, “Dunki is giving so much of fresh vibes!! All set for the perfect warm and cozy winters!! Christmas and New Year, here comes our Santa Claus SHAH RUKH KHAN with his present.”

A user expressed, “There has been so much overdose of mass masala action films lately, I'm glad we are getting #Dunki now, as it will be a breath of fresh air with Hirani's emotions, laughter, and drama and SRK's magnetic screen presence. #DunkiTeaser.”

A tweet stated, “Emotional scene, Comedy Scene, Struggle of a middle-class family, Family+Friends relation, Chartbuster music #DunkiDrop1 has it all. BLOCKBUSTER stuff. Megastar #ShahRukhKhan will score a hattrick this Christmas #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan.”

A netizen noted, “First 30 seconds ... Picturesque locales .. that Skull depicting the harrowing tales of illegal infiltrations, such detailing ... Sonu Nigam is back and how.. this song will make a difference... #DunkiTeaser.”

Check out more reactions:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. Scheduled for release on December 22 in Indian cinemas, it is set to be a festive treat for audiences this Christmas season.

