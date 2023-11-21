Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan shares poster of song Lutt Putt Gaya ft. Taapsee Pannu; to release on November 22

The highly anticipated film Dunki is just a month away from its release, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has already delighted fans with the first look that was launched on his 58th birthday. Now, as the promotions kick into high gear, the next exciting asset, labeled Dunki: Drop 2, is set to be a song titled Lutt Putt Gaya, highlighting the chemistry between SRK and the lead actress, Taapsee Pannu. Accompanied by a captivating poster, the makers have also unveiled the release date for this enticing musical treat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya's poster has been released

On Tuesday, November 21, Shah Rukh Khan, along with the team of Dunki, took to Instagram to unveil the poster for the first song from the album, titled Lutt Putt Gaya. In the poster, Shah Rukh is attired in a blue kurta and pants, while his co-star Taapsee Pannu dons a brown suit. The visual captures Taapsee dragging SRK by holding his hand, with him gazing admiringly at her amidst a bustling crowd.

In the caption, Shah Rukh playfully teased the song's lyrics and announced its release scheduled for November 22. His caption reads, "Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga, Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga, Main toh gaya… Lutt Putt Gaya. 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!"

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya's poster

The excitement is palpable as fans flooded the comments section under Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post, eagerly expressing their anticipation for both the upcoming song and the movie. One fan commented, "Can't wait for the masterpiece 21st December," while another enthusiast wrote, "King we are ready." A user noted, "Back to back with so many surprises," and another proclaimed, "Another SRK banger on the way!" The comments section was further adorned with a cascade of red heart and fire emojis.

