Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates O Maahi song to lovers; proposes to Taapsee Pannu in desert

The anticipation for the highly awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has reached a fever pitch, with fans buzzing with excitement. The promotional campaign for the film, including the release of assets like the trailer and two songs, Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, has garnered positive responses from the audience. Now, with Dunki Drop 5, which marks the release of another track, O Maahi, SRK returns to the screen in his iconic King of Romance avatar.

Dunki song O Maahi featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu has been released

On Monday, December 11, the makers of the upcoming movie Dunki unveiled a new song from the album. Titled O Maahi, the track is composed by Pritam, features vocals by Arijit Singh, and is written by Irshad Kamil.

O Maahi serves as a romantic symphony, encapsulating the theme of unconditional love between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's characters, Hardy and Manu. The soul-stirring melody unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful desert. The song features a stunning proposal sequence, and the 4-minute and 15-second video showcases SRK performing his signature arm-spread step amid bombings.

Watch the full song here:

In his Instagram caption, Shah Rukh dedicated the song to all lovers, expressing, “Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this…So say it Now…Today…Tomorrow, and Everyday…Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera…Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera… with this song. Make this your love song…my lover friends.”

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s song O Maahi from Dunki

The release of the song O Maahi sparked an outpouring of love and appreciation from fans, flooding the comments section under the music video. One person said, “It's not just a song. it's a emotion,” while another wrote, “This song really touched everyone's heart.” A comment praises, “SRK's ability to convey emotions through his performance is truly remarkable, and it's a delight to witness his return to the romance genre. He is looking flawless!!”

Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is set to hit theaters on December 21.

