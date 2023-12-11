Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan teases next song O Maahi; oozes swag in the sneak-peek of love track-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s third much-awaited film of the year, Dunki has been soaring excitement amongst the audience and how. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bomani Irani amongst others. The trailer was released a few days back, and has been lauded by the audience. In addition to this, the music of the film has also been ruling the internet. On the other hand, SRK has teased fans with the latest announcement of its romantic track O Maahi O Maahi which will be released today.

Dunki's O Maahi O Maahi song, starring Shah Rukh Khan, to release today

On Monday, December 11, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the latest song, O Maahi O Maahi. The song features King Khan yet again in his trademark romantic style.

Take a look: