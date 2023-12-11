Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan teases next song O Maahi; oozes swag in the sneak-peek of love track-WATCH
A while back, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and teased the audience with the promo of his forthcoming track, O Maahi O Maahi from Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan’s third much-awaited film of the year, Dunki has been soaring excitement amongst the audience and how. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bomani Irani amongst others. The trailer was released a few days back, and has been lauded by the audience. In addition to this, the music of the film has also been ruling the internet. On the other hand, SRK has teased fans with the latest announcement of its romantic track O Maahi O Maahi which will be released today.
Dunki's O Maahi O Maahi song, starring Shah Rukh Khan, to release today
On Monday, December 11, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the latest song, O Maahi O Maahi. The song features King Khan yet again in his trademark romantic style.
Take a look:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts