Dunki Drop 6: Shah Rukh Khan extends heartfelt gratitude to Banda singer Diljit Dosanjh; calls him 'coolest'

Only a few days are left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. The much-anticipated movie has created immense excitement among fans.

After dropping the trailer and three songs, Lutt Putt Gaya, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and O Maahi, the makers released Dunki Drop 6 aka a new song titled Banda today, December 18. After the release, SRK penned a gratitude note for the singer Diljit Dosanjh on his social media account.

Shah Rukh Khan shares gratitude message to Banda singer Diljit Dosanjh

After the release of Dunki's new song Banda, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), and penned a gratitude message for the singer, Diljit Dosanjh.

"Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda….vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love," SRK wrote.

Replying to him, the Ik Kudi singer stated, "One & Only KING @iamsrk “ DUNKI “ FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW OYE.. BANDA SONG."

In reply to this, the actor penned, "Paaji @diljitdosanjh you are the coolest. You have always shown so much love to me and been kind. Full full Punjabiyon ki fitrat hai aap mein!! Hum Dil mange aap se, toh aap jaan lekar haazir ho jaate ho!!! Big jhappi!!"

In a new video shared by Red Chillies Entertainment, titled Dunki Diaries, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that Banda song is specially dedicated to Shah Rukh. Some glimpses of the song were shown in the video to which King Khan reacted by saying, "Thik hai sir meri life to ban gayi (Alright sir, my life is made)," and humorously addressed the audience by saying, “Aap log dekh lo (You guys watch)”.

More about Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal play crucial characters.

Rajkumar, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the script, and it's a joint production by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Dunki's story revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, which has generated significant online excitement. The movie is shot in various locations across India and worldwide.

Meanwhile, Dunki, one of the most awaited films of 2023 will hit theaters on December 21.

