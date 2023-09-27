'Dunki is done and...': Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Rajkumar Hirani's directorial during 'Ask SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an 'Ask SRK' session today, September 27 on his X (formerly known as Twitter). This interactive session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers as he replies to questions maintaining his humorous level at its best. Likewise, today he was showered with various types of questions and some were of course about his upcoming Dunki. During the session, SRK revealed some interesting details about Rajkumar Hirani's directorial that ignited anticipation for the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan revealed some details about Dunki content during the 'Ask SRK' session. A fan asked the actor, "#AskSRK how is Dunki shaping up sir ji," to which SRK replied, "#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!!"

Confirming if the release date is fixed or not, a second fan asked him, "Dunki ki release date fix h na? #AskSRK" King Khan replied, "#DunkiFixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!!"

A third one asked if there would be any action scenes in Dunki and added, "Kind of loving the energy from Pathaan and Jawan. #AskSRK." SRK's humorous answer reads, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!"

About Dunki

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Dunki will hit the big screen in the international markets a day before its already-announced date of December 22.

A source close to the development revealed to us, “Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period."

The source further added, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into the Christmas holiday."

