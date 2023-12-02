Dunki: Javed Akhtar reveals Rajkumar Hirani 'requested' him to pen THIS song for Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. It marks the first-ever collaboration between him and popular director Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, the makers dropped a song titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se which is penned by Javed Akhtar. Now, the legendary lyricist has revealed an interesting story behind this song.

Javed Akhtar was asked to write a Dunki song by Rajkumar Hirani

Recently, the makers of Dunki dropped its second song titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The emotional song is sung by Sonu Nigam and penned by Javed Akhtar. In an interview, Akhtar spoke about reuniting with SRK for this project.

He said, "In this film, I have only one song and Interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did an fantastic and brilliant job with it."

Shah Rukh Khan calls Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se his 'favorite' from Dunki

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter), to share the second song from Dunki titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. He wrote that the song is about home, our soil, and the country. He also called it his "favorite from Dunki."

Check out his tweet!

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is based on the concept of Donkey Flight and stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. It is slated to release across theaters on December 21st, 2023.

