Dunki Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's film at Gaiety's 5:55 am show

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have transformed the Dunki release into a grand celebration, creating a festive atmosphere outside the Gaiety theater in Mumbai for the 5:55 am show. Their love for the star was on full display with massive cutouts, energetic dhol performances, wrestling in his character's style, bursting firecrackers, and much more.

Responding to the enthusiastic fans, King Khan playfully said, “Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it.”