Dunki New Poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan shares heart-wrenching glimpse with Taapsee Pannu ahead of film’s release
Ahead of its theatrical premiere on December 21, a new poster for the movie Dunki has been unveiled, which captures an emotional moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.
The much-anticipated comedy drama, Dunki, is on the brink of its release, heightening the excitement among eager fans as the countdown nears its end. The film, set to hit screens tomorrow, has unveiled various elements, from eye-catching posters to a captivating trailer and melodious songs, successfully enthralling audiences and sparking a buzz.
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film marks his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The latest addition to the promotional materials is a poignant new poster, unveiling a heart-wrenching image of the lead couple sharing an emotional embrace, further fueling the intrigue surrounding the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s new poster from Dunki released
On Wednesday, December 20, Shah Rukh Khan and the Dunki team treated fans to a new poster from the movie. The glimpse offers a snapshot of Shah Rukh Khan in his character Hardy and Taapsee Pannu as Manu. The characters don a disheveled appearance, hinting at the challenges they might be facing.
In the image, Taapsee leans on Shah Rukh’s shoulder, seeking solace, while he wraps his arms around her. Taapsee wears a distressed expression, and Shah Rukh, with his eyes closed, appears to be consoling her. Their outfits mirror scenes from the trailer and the song O Maahi, where they are depicted running away from armed men and navigating through desert bombings.
In a poignant caption on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan beautifully captured the essence of unconditional love, stating, “Beyond distances.. Beyond boundaries… Beyond love.. #Dunki!”
Have a look at the poster!
More about Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki
Contrasting the emotional intensity of the aforementioned poster, the popular song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki unveils Shah Rukh Khan as a hopeless romantic captivated by Taapsee Pannu. This lively and peppy romantic melody captures their adorable moments of love.
Additionally starring Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, promises a narrative that explores the strength of friendship in the face of challenges. It is scheduled for a theatrical release tomorrow, on December 21.
