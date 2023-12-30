Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan 'brave'; believes box office isn't right gauge for judging film
Rajkumar Hirani commends Shah Rukh Khan as a brave actor and emphasizes that the box office isn't the ideal yardstick for evaluating a film; the content holds more significance. Read more!
Rajkumar Hirani's recent film, Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens a few days ago and has been in competition with Prabhas-starrer Salaar. While both movies have performed well at the box office, there is an ongoing comparison between their collections.
In a recent interview with ANI, Hirani emphasized the importance of discussing the content of the films rather than just the collections. He also commended Shah Rukh Khan as a very brave actor.
Rajkumar Hirani showers accolades on Shah Rukh Khan
In a recent conversation, Rajkumar Hirani praised Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as a brave actor who was deeply invested in the film from the very beginning. According to Hirani, the Jawan actor's curiosity sparked from the moment he presented a photograph of the plane.
The director highlighted SRK's willingness to explore different roles, emphasizing that he was eager for something new after doing action films. Hirani expressed his joy at finally collaborating with King Khan, describing the experience as a lot of fun and praising the actor as a great man who showers love on everyone.
Rajkumar Hirani insists a film's quality goes beyond box office numbers
In the same conversation, the director discussed the influence of box office collections on the audience. He acknowledged the temporary impact of negative publicity, recognizing that people may be deterred initially but would eventually watch the film on platforms like OTT or satellite.
Hirani expressed his belief that the lasting impression of a film comes from its content rather than financial numbers. He reflected on the shift in focus, noting that discussions have shifted towards monetary aspects, whereas in the past, audiences approached films more innocently, emphasizing conversations about the film itself.
Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, portraying a character who assists his friends in reaching London through an illicit route. This marks the actor's third film release of the year, following the success of the blockbuster action films Pathaan and Jawan. Hirani, known for previous hits like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju, PK, and 3 Idiots, has a track record of films celebrated for their significant box office collections.
